Jon Heder says his kids 'are very aware' of the Napoleon Dynamite 'craze'

Washington [US], June 24 : Actor Jon Heder, who played the title character in the 2004 cult-classic film 'Napoleon Dynamite,' recently revealed that his kids are enthusiastic fans of the quirky comedy.

In an interview with E! News, Heder, 46, shared, "They're very aware of the craze. My daughter actually enjoys it. She's 7. She's like, 'Oh, can we watch clips from the movie?'"

Heder also mentioned that his 10-year-old son "loves the reaction it gets" from fans. "He understands it for the fame aspect," Heder explained. "I don't know if he cares that much about the movie. But he loves to tell people who I am."

Even after two decades, fans still quote their favorite lines to Heder. "The tots line is actually the one that gets yelled to me the most," he said. "Which I will accept."

Heder recently celebrated a mini-reunion for the movie to reflect on its lasting success. He even recreated an iconic scene for a commercial that he felt perfectly represented one of his character's favorite products. In a short film produced by Ore-Ida and Searchlight Pictures, Heder dons Napoleon's trademark curly hair and aviator glasses to promote the brand's tater tots and a limited-edition pair of "tot-protecting pants" resembling his iconic clothing from the film.

"What? Go get your own," Heder says in the short film, responding to the famous "Gimme some of your tots!" line. "It just seemed kind of obvious," Heder told E! News about the commercial. "If Napoleon is ever going to sell anything, it's either tots or Chapstick."

For the film's 20th-anniversary reunion in February, Heder and his former co-stars Efren Ramirez and John Gries celebrated with a screening and an audience Q&A session in Orlando, Florida. During the event, someone asked Heder where he thought the characters would be today.

"I think it's not looking very good for most of them," he joked. "Napoleon is probably paying child support to two different moms, with two different kids ... maybe Trisha was a fling."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor