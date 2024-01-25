Jonah Hill spotted with flashy new gold teeth as he moves on from ex abuse claims

Los Angeles, Jan 25 Actor Jonah Hill was spotted rocking a brand new edgy look as he showed his new flashy gold teeth on a lunch sushi date with a friend in Los Angeles.

In the pictures, the former ‘Superbad’ star showed off his keen sense of street style sporting a loose-fitting light blue and brown flannel paired with baggy light wash jeans, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The star tried to maintain a lowkey presence as he accessorised the casual look with both a black beanie and dark black shades. The star appeared tense following the outing as he seemed to be calling out to someone in the distance as he walked down the street.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the 40-year-old actor looked almost unrecognisable as he flashed his new shiny grills, stubble, and thinner-than-ever physique. Jonah underwent a dramatic weight loss over the past couple years after hiring a personal trainer and nutritionist dropping 18 kgs.

The sighting of the former 21 Jump Street star comes as he moves on from a difficult year in the spotlight as his ex-girlfriend professional surfer Sarah Brady took to social media bashing the star and claiming that he was "emotionally abusive" throughout their relationship.

Sarah claimed that after she posted snaps of herself in a bikini on Instagram the actor forced her to take them down. Reposting the photo after their breakup, she wrote: "Reviving a pic I took down by request of a narcissistic misogynist.”

