Jonas Brothers honoured at hand, footprint ceremony; Priyanka Chopra shows support for husband Nick Jonas

Los Angeles [US], December 4 : In celebration of their 20th anniversary, the Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe, and Kevin added their hand and footprints at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

During the special ceremony on Wednesday, the brothers received the special honours as they pressed their hands and feet into the cement amid the presence of family members and fans.

Addressing the crowd, the singers expressed deep gratitude while also reflecting on their journey as a band.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas was also present at the ceremony, showing support for her husband Nick Jonas. Dressed in a stunning white outfit, Priyanka joined her husband for pictures as they sealed the moment with a sweet kiss.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared glimpses of the brothers and their imprints.

"So proud of you @nickjonas. You're the most sincere, talented and definitely the hardest working person I know. And this is not even my bias speaking. Watching you up there with your brothers, cementing (literally) your legacy in Hollywood was such a proud moment for me. Thank you for always, including me and honoring me. Here's to celebrating many more milestones!" Priyanka wrote in her caption.

The actor also congratulated the Jonas Brothers, describing the milestone as "well-deserving" at such an early stage of their careers.

The Hollywood ceremony coincides with the band's 20th anniversary. The brothers released their debut album 'It's About Time' in 2006. What followed for them were back-to-back albums, arena tours, and even two 'Camp Rock' television movies.

In 2013, the Jonas Brothers left the fans shocked after announcing the band's split, only for them to reunite in February 2019. Their debut post-reunion single, titled 'Sucker', hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the band's first No. 1 song.

Earlier this year, they released their seventh album, 'Greetings From Your Hometown', followed by a holiday film, 'A Very Jonas Christmas', on November 14, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor