Jonathan Bailey opens up on his relationship status, says "I'm available"

Washington DC [US], July 8 : Actor Jonathan Bailey opened up about his relationship status and if 'Bridgerton' has helped him in his dating life, reported E! News.

"I'm available," said Jonathan, adding, "It's just, I think there's a genetic predisposition."

The actor who publicly came out as gay in 2018 went on to note that he doesn't think his work on Bridgerton has helped him with romance at all, reported E! News.

"It's a fantasy, isn't it?" he explained about the Netflix series. "Romance is grounded and real," reported E! News.

He has not unveiled any specific details on his dating life. "I want to make sure I'm going to be present," said in an interview in December, "I'm reading books on adoption. I might co-parent with a woman, but I'm thinking it will be with a man."

Jonathan was, however, open about his experience as part of the LGBTQ+ community, including the difficulty he had when trying to come out to a group of friends in grade school, reported E! News.

"It was a conversation I really, really wanted to have, to see if everyone else was on the same page," he continued. "But everyone went quiet."

"I'd much prefer to hold my boyfriend's hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part," he said, reported E! News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor