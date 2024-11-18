Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good announce engagement at event in Los Angeles

Washington [US], November 18 : Actor Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are starting a new chapter of their lives together. The couple announced their engagement on the red carpet at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles on November 17, reported E! News.

Good showed off her diamond ring.

"EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms," Good said of their first encounter two years ago.

Good, 43, and Majors, 35, began dating in May 2023, two months after his imprisonment for an alleged domestic fight with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors, who has maintained his innocence in the case, was convicted of misdemeanour assault and harassment in December and sentenced to a 52-week in-person counselling program and a fine in April.

Throughout Majors' legal issues, Good was at his side, supporting him in numerous court appearances in New York City.

In one of her previous interviews, Good, talked about Majors, saying, "I love his style," she said. "I just love how he puts it together," reported E! News.

Good later opened up about her relationship with Majors. "I take everyone's opinion and advice into account, for sure, but at the end of the day, I'm the one who has to live my life," she said, adding, "I'm the one who has to get to Heaven one day, prayerfully, and give God an account of what I did. So, I want to be responsible for the choices that I make. I also want to live the life that I want to live."

"The support we've been able to give to each other, the pouring into each other, the honest conversations, the love, the respect, just the care, and the thoughtfulness," Good added, "it's been really wonderful," reported E! News.

