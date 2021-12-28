Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel purchase 'dream home' in Los Angeles

Canadian TV personality Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have taken the next step in their relationship by purchasing a home together.

According to Fox News, Scott shared the news in the latest issue of his and his twin brother Drew's magazine, 'Drew + Jonathan Reveal'. Scott, who has previously called Las Vegas home, opened up about the couple's decision to purchase a property in Los Angeles.

He explained, "What I found out very early on is that Zooey loves Los Angeles. Like, love-loves it. She's a native Angeleno, her parents still live in her childhood home, the whole deal. I recall thinking, 'Okay, okay ...give me the sales pitch,' sceptically, not thinking of myself as an L.A. guy."

"But the more she showed me her Los Angeles, the parks she went to growing up, the neighbourhoods where she made memories with her closest friends, the more I found myself in love with an Angeleno, and with LA, too," the 43-year-old confessed.

After scouring the Los Angeles real estate market, they chose a 1938 Georgian-style home. According to Scott, it was designed by esteemed California architect Gerard Colcord.

"As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed ... magical. It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park," Scott remembered.

"Which is why when we first brought the kids by the property, they dubbed it the Park House," he added of Deschanel's two kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

"And you know what happens when you name something, whether it's a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it. The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House," Scott stated.

As per People magazine, the pair is still renovating the home after closing on it in June 2020 due to the "pandemic, and a host of other delays due to shuttered permit offices and supply chain issues," Scott said.

Despite the long delay, Scott remains optimistic. "We have each other, and we have time, the rest of our lives together in this house," he gushed, adding, "Our house. Our dream home, where we'll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we'll play host to friends and family."

Scott and the 'New Girl' star had met in 2019 while filming an episode of James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor