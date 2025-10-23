Jonita Gandhi, Progressive Brothers to open for Enrique Iglesias in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : Indo-Canadian singer Jonita Gandhi and the electrifying EDM duo Progressive Brothers will open for global artist Enrique Iglesias in his upcoming Mumbai concert.

Excited about her performance, Jonita Gandhi in a press note stated, "It's truly a dream come true to share the stage with Enrique Iglesias. I grew up listening to his music, he's such an icon. I'm incredibly excited to connect with fans and bring my energy to this concert."

Progressive Brothers added, "Opening for Enrique is an incredible honour. We can't wait to bring our unique sound to the audience and set the stage for an unforgettable show!"

Enrique will perform on October 29-30 at MMRDA Grounds, BKC.

"I've missed performing in India. The fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can't wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show," said Iglesias in a statement.

This marks Enrique's return to India after 13 years. His last concert in the country was in 2012 during his "Euphoria World Tour," where he performed in Pune, Gurugram, and Bengaluru. 'Hero', 'Baby I Like It', 'Bailamos', and 'Beautiful' are some of his memorable tracks that audiences still listen to on loop.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor