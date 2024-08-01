Jordan E Cooper joins cast of 'Freaky Friday 2'

Washington [US], August 1 : American playwright and actor Jordan E Cooper has joined the cast of Disney's 'Freaky Friday 2' in the role of 'Jett', reported Deadline.

He features along with the cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray in the sequel.

Released in 2003, 'Freaky Friday' followed Curtis as a straight-laced mom Tess and Lohan as a rebellious daughter Anna. When a mystical fortune cookie forces them to swap bodies, the duo must learn to accept each other unconditionally in time for Tess' wedding and Anna's big gig with her band.

Nisha Ganatra is directing and Kristin Burr and Andrew Gunn are producing.

The early millennium film, directed by Mark Waters, followed an overworked mother and her daughter who do not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to live the other's life for one crazy Friday. The film was a reimagining of the 1976 Disney film starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris.

Cooper is a Tony-nominated actor, playwright, producer, and director. Cooper is the youngest Black American playwright in Broadway history. His highly praised play, Ain't No Mo', got six Tony Award nominations, including Best Featured Actor in a Play for his role as Peaches, a flight attendant.

On TV, Cooper starred on BET's The Ms. Pat Show, which he also created, executive produced and directed.

Cooper starred on FX's Pose as MC Tyrone. He has his own production company, Cookout Entertainment, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor