Jordan Peele on HIM: 'The Idea of Horror in Football Was Mind-Blowing'

Academy Award-winning director Jordan Peele is set to return with a new psychological horror film, HIM, which will hit theaters on 19 September 2025. This film takes a chilling dive into the hidden world of professional athletics, fame, and the disturbing cost of pursuing greatness. Peele, known for reshaping the horror genre with his works like Get Out, Us, Candyman, and Nope, revealed his personal connection to the story. “Football is my favorite sport, and the idea of setting a horror film in that world immediately intrigued me because it seemed like such a difficult thing to pull off,” Peele shared.

Since his breakthrough with Get Out in 2017, Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions team have redefined the horror landscape, tackling themes of race, gender, and economic disparity. HIM takes this innovative approach even further by exploring the world of professional sports—an area not typically explored in horror.

“This world of professional sports, particularly football, has always held a certain reverence for me,” Peele continued. “The idea that achieving greatness comes with sacrifices that are both figurative and, in this case, literal, was something that blew my mind.”

Directed by Justin Tipping and written by Skip Bronkie, Zack Akers, and Tipping, HIM offers a dark, fantastical take on the high-stakes nature of professional sports. The film explores what it truly takes to become the "G.O.A.T." (Greatest of All Time), revealing sinister truths beneath the surface. "The writers have done something extraordinary in uncovering what’s inherently eerie about sports,” said Peele. “It’s about crossing boundaries, taking something culturally sacred, and twisting it into a horror that resonates.”