Joseph Quinn shares Lupita Nyong'o gave "some very sage advice" before 'Fantastic Four' shoot

Washington DC [US], July 23 : Actor Joseph Quinn revealed some of the most helpful advice he got from his former castmate and fellow Marvel star Lupita Nyong'o before starting the shoot for 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps', reported People.

He plays Johnny Storm in the new film, which premieres in theatres on Friday, July 25.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Quinn shared that he reached out to Nyong'o, whom he acted alongside in 2024's A Quiet Place: Day One, for some tips. The Black Panther actress gave "some very sage advice," according to People.

"She said, 'You've got to go blonde.' " Quinn revealed. The star did indeed go blonde for the film.

"I'm blonde on the inside. It's funny; I never knew I had a little blonde boy inside me. And it felt like coming home," he said.

Quinn had earlier shared that Nyong'o was "very helpful" and "encouraging" about him joining the franchise, as reported by People.

"She said that I'm going to have a blast and to enjoy it," he said, adding, "She's obviously part of that world and spoke about her experience with a lot of fondness, so it was encouraging."

Quinn also addressed the fact that Johnny Storm has been played by big names in the industry, such as Chris Evans or Michael B. Jordan, so he had "big boots to fill," as per the outlet.

"They're both brilliant actors and did an amazing job with their interpretation," he said. "So I think it's a question of trying to find something ... well, not different. It's going to come from me, I guess."

Quinn added that he had "definitely been inspired by their portrayals," reported People.

