Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld tie knot in gorgeous California wedding

Washington [US], June 1 : Josh Allen married actress Hailee Steinfeld on Saturday in a luxurious ceremony in Ventura, California. In photos of the nuptials, the bride can be seen wearing a white strapless wedding gown.

The couple, who were first linked in May 2023 and debuted their relationship on Instagram in July 2024, announced their engagement in November, reported People.

Josh Allen is a professional football quarterback for the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League (NFL).

They shared the news via a joint Instagram post at the time, featuring a photo of the NFL player down on one knee in front of the Dickinson star, 28.

The pair captioned the post with the date of their engagement, November 22, and added two infinity symbols.

Steinfeld later shared details of the romantic proposal in a cover story, reported People.

When asked if she had any suspicions leading up to the proposal, she replied, "Oh my God, no! You talk to your girlfriends about that, right, where you're like, 'I just don't want to know.' "

She said the romantic moment unfolded during a trip to Malibu, Calif., which she described as her "happy place."

"It was magical," she said of the proposal. "That's the word."

Steinfeld garnered attention for her performance in the latest film, 'Sinners'; her fiance Josh Allen couldn't be prouder. Allen, who supported Steinfeld at the New York City premiere of the movie earlier this month, shared his review of the film, and he said, "It was awesome," reported People.

"It was a different world, a very cool experience," the quarterback continued, adding, "I'm so excited for her and so proud of her, and it's getting some great reviews. It's a fantastic movie, so go watch it."Allen further shared, "I'm just there trying to support her in whatever way that I can.

That was her moment, and I'm so glad she got to shine," as per the outlet. Steinfeld began her acting career as a teenager in the film 'True Grit', and she has since been part of films such as the Pitch Perfect franchise and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Before the release of Sinners, the actress stated that the role is "far removed" from her previous work, reported People.

