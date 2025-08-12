Josh Brolin finds 'Weapons' opposite to "all the same..." content on streamers

Washington DC [US], August 12 : Actor Josh Brolin is tired of "all the same sh**" that's on streamers, so he decided to join Zach Cregger's 'Weapons', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Weapons' is a mystery horror film, written, co-produced, and directed by Zach Cregger. The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

The Oscar-nominated actor recently shared how the horror mystery pic is the solution to all the boring content. "You're looking for great filmmakers, and you're hoping that there's another new good filmmaker out there," he said.

"Right now, with so much content, you're just watching things on whatever streaming service you're on, and you're just going, '...why is this so boring, man? Why?' And just go to the next thing. It's all the same..."

Brolin added of 'Weapons', "And then somebody not only takes the horror genre, but then f* with it and then does something on the edge of absurdity, and it's sort of humorous, so it's keeping you off-balance enough for him to have an emotional impact, ultimately, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is all about a community in chaos after all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanishes on the same night at precisely the same time. The small town is then left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance, as per the outlet.

'Weapons' not only won over critics and audiences but also came in more than USD10 million ahead of expectations for its opening weekend with USD 42.5 million.

Cregger previously told The Hollywood Reporter that "it seems like horror is one of the few outlets for real creativity right now on a big scale."

"Without horror, you go to the theatre, and you get people in tights for USD 200 million, and there's not a lot of room for risk in those movies. And no shade, I'm all for entertainment, entertaining. But, it's a shame that there's not a lot of room for anything else," the Barbarian director shared, adding, "I love horror, my creative tuning fork resonates strongly with horror, so I'm lucky in that regard. I dearly wish that we could have cool, edgy, weird comedies back in the movie theatres. Or dramatic fare for adults in the theatre. I feel like there's not a lot of movies for grown-ups anymore," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor