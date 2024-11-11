Josh Brolin recalls Steven Spielberg's "just act" advice on set of 'The Goonies'

Washington [US], November 11 : Actor Josh Brolin remembered Steven Spielberg's advice from the set of the 1985 American adventure comedy film 'The Goonies', reported Deadline.

Actor Brolin described the movie as "probably the greatest experience of my life" and recalled what the producer told him on the set of the Richard Donner-directed adventure comedy."

"I think [my character] Brandon is freaking out, and the tunnels represent the inside of his mother's womb, and he's trying to cut that umbilical cord," he said.

The film was directed and co-produced by Richard Donner from a screenplay by Chris Columbus based on a story by Steven Spielberg and starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Ke Huy Quan with supporting roles done by John Matuszak, Anne Ramsey, Robert Davi, Joe Pantoliano, and Mary Ellen Trainor.

Steven Spielberg had a more straightforward approach to the script, "He looked at me, and he goes, 'Yeah, just act. Just say what's on the page.' He wasn't being a hole. He was right," said Brolin.

The role of Brandon became Brolin's breakout role, years before his acclaimed performances in No Country for Old Men (2007), Milk (2008) and Denis Villeneuve's Dune franchise.

"That was the moment at 16 years old which never should have happened," he added. "I had been kicked out of my house. I went to go live on the couch of my dad, who was living with someone at the time. And then going through 350 or whatever auditions and people saying, 'You should definitely find a different profession. You're not good at this.' And loving that challenge," reported Deadline.

