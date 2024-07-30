Josh Hartnett hopes he 'learned a lot' since his days of early stardom

Los Angeles, July 30 Actor Josh Hartnett hopes he has "learned a lot" since his days of early stardom he achieved as a teen idol in the late 1990s.

Hartnett found fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s as he featured in several popular films such as "40 Days and 40 Nights" and "Pearl Harbor".

"I hope I've learned a lot since then. It was all just brand-new, very shiny, and very interesting. I look back on it all fondly, but I also see someone just trying to figure it out," the actor told Men's Health, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Following the years where he was known as a teen idol, he decided to take further control of his career.

He said: "I never wanted to chase the hottest property and be one of the guys who could have gotten it but didn't get it, or whatever... don't want to be a part of that game. As soon as people see that you're working in movies that are getting more attention, you become more viable."

"It's probably just a reflection of who I am. I'm annoyed by people that play the numbers and game the system and just do the safe thing. Generally, I find that kind of... I've always wanted to try to do things that are a little bit more off-centre."

Recently, the actor appeared in a string of blockbusters such as "Oppenheimer" and "Wrath of Man".

However, he said he would love to make something like an animation so his children could be involved in his career.

