Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith agree to joint custody of their daughter

Washington [US], November 24 : Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are on the same page when it comes to their little girl. Turner-Smith, 37, first claimed joint physical and legal custody of Juno Rose Diana Jackson, their 3-year-old daughter. In his response, Jackson agreed to the terms, with neither party paying child support, reported People.

In court documents obtained by People, the 'Fatal Attraction' star, 45, has responded to his estranged wife's divorce filing last month.

According to People, in early October, Turner-Smith filed for divorce from her husband of five years, citing irreconcilable differences.

The British Queen & Slim actress-model and the former 'Dawson's Creek' star first connected during Usher's birthday celebration in 2018. When Jackson and Turner-Smith showed up in Beverly Hills to pick up a marriage license in August 2019, it raised speculation that the two were getting married soon. They later disclosed that they were married on August 18, 2019.

Though Turner-Smith and Jackson have kept their daughter out of the spotlight, they have both spoken openly about their child and their parenting experiences.

Speaking with People in March 2023, Turner-Smith shared, "I feel that to be fulfilled is being my best self for my child."

"And I try to involve her in my life, not let work be this thing that exists outside of her, but that she also gets to be a part of. And so that she sees me being a working mother and being fulfilled and wanting to mother at the same time."

"There's so much guilt and pressure on women and mothers to just act as though you haven't just gone through this deeply transformational process, this life-changing, earth-shattering, body and perception-shifting transformation," she says of childbirth and motherhood. "The pandemic smacked me in the face and forced me to slow down, and I'm so glad it did," reported People.

