Joshua Jackson says he shouldn’t have brought his daughter to ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ set

Los Angeles, May 28 Hollywood actor Joshua Jackson is reflecting on the appearance of his daughter on the sets of Karate Kid: Legends'.

The actor believes it was "really stupid" to bring his daughter to the set of the film, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 46-year-old actor took his five-year-old daughter Juno out to Montreal, Canada, where the Sony Pictures family-action flick was shot, so she could see his brother, but the trip caused Juno to have nightmares after she watched her dad get "beat up" in a fighting scene.

The Hollywood star told ‘People’ magazine, "She came out to visit Montreal for five, six days because my brother lives up there, it was a family trip and I brought her on set the day that we were doing the fight scene. That was really dumb”.

"She did not like seeing her dad get beat up. So I don't think I'll watch it with her in the theatrical run, but within a couple years I think we'll be OK”, he added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Joshua is excited and proud that Juno will be graduating from Transitional Kindergarten in a few weeks' time, and he is already looking ahead to their summer.

The actor said, "She graduates from school or from (Transitional Kindergarten) TK in a couple of weeks, and then we got some summer camp and we'll figure it out after that”.

Joshua has Juno with his ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith, and he previously opened up about their co-parenting relationship.

The star, who was married to Jodie between 2019 and 2023, explained that he was "getting an opportunity to experience a father’s love" in a way that he never experienced it.

During an appearance on the 'Dinner's on Me' podcast, Joshua shared, "I am surprised at how much of the experience of fatherhood is self-healing. It’s my job, shared with my ex-wife, to do everything we can to nurture you, cultivate you, and give you all the tools you need in life”.

“But man, it is not lost on me that I am getting an opportunity to experience a father’s love in a way that I never experienced it”, he added.

