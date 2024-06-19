Joshua John Miller recounts working on Hollywood project, says it was a ‘hellish landscape’

Mumbai, June 19 Actor-director-writer Joshua John Miller has described Hollywood as a "hellish landscape."

Reflecting on his past experiences, he recalled working with a studio head many years ago who would "torture" him and his co-writer daily.

Joshua, who is gearing up for his upcoming horror film 'The Exorcism', spoke with IANS and shared that such toxicity can really harm an artist and their creative process. He emphasised on teaming up with people who elevate the creative process instead of making it a living hell.

The director told IANS: "Making a film in Hollywood is an incredibly hellish landscape. I have had a very bad experience with the studio system of Hollywood prior to making this film ('The Exorcism'). My co-writer and I from the prior project toiled through the experience, and there was this very demonic person, the head of the studio, who really tortured us."

He said that each day, the studio head would send them threatening letters, calls, and intimidating acts.

"I really thought I was living in a horror movie. I would say, I saw the devil in that person, as it happened many years ago. As a creative person, you have a vision, and you have to surround yourself with people who share that vision and enhance your creative process," he continued.

Joshua also said that a movie has "many lives" during the course of its making.

The director told IANS: "What I mean by that is that a movie goes through a different set of eyes and perspectives during the course of its making. It starts with the writer and how they envision the story, then comes the director, who streamlines the narrative with their casting choices and their directorial choices."

He added, “The creative experts decide on the look and feel of the movie, the editor views the story through a different lens and stitches it together, a music composer shapes the film musically. Every person involved in the movie-making process views the film differently each time because a new edit always comes with a new context."

Produced by Miramax and Outerbanks Entertainment, 'The Exorcism' will be released in India by PVR Pictures.

