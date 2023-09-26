"Journey is beautiful...": Kapil Sharma meets Sushmita Sen, Mahima Chaudhry, Anurag Kashyap on flight

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : Comedian Kapil Sharma, on Tuesday, dropped a picture with famous celebrities like director Anurag Kashyap, former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen, and actor Mahima Chaudhry.

Kapil posted a selfie on Instagram where they can be seen ready for a selfie and pose with a smile.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Journey is beautiful when people around you r beautiful @sushmitasen47 @mahimachaudhry1 @anuragkashyap10."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxpzEp2SPsa/?hl=en

Netizens flooded the comment section with their adorable comments.

A user wrote, "Bahut Khoob" while another fan commented, "Woah you 4".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil will be seen in a special appearance in 'The Crew', which is being headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Earlier, Tabu dropped an appreciation post for Kapil.

She wrote, " Aap aaye bahar aayi. From the bottom of my heart thank you for being part of #TheCrew. From being on your show to having you as my co-actor it has always been a delight and a joy!! @kapilsharma."

Tabu also posted a happy picture with Kapil from the sets of 'The Crew'.

'The Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan is directing it.

Speaking about the film, Rhea earlier said, ''Bringing these three gorgeous, talented movie stars at the top of their game for my next picture is a dream come true. I am excited, determined, and nervous, and can't wait for the shoot to begin. Plus, this is the second time I am collaborating with Ektaa after 'Veere Di Wedding' and it means the world to me to have her support throughout."

Actor Diljit Dosanjh also has a special role in the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor