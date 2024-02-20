Joy Sengupta: Always strived to evolve with changing times

Mumbai, Feb 20 Actor Joy Sengupta shared that he has always strived to evolve with the changing times, believing that adaptability is the key to longevity. Joy, who portrays the role of Dev in the legal drama 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' believes that each character is a unique journey.

Joy is portraying the role of Dev Raisinghani, the younger brother of Rajdeep Raisinghani (played by Sanjay Nath). While Dev is part of one of the most successful legal firms, he is shadowed by his brother. Dev feels like he is deprived of opportunities unlike his brother and yearns for recognition from his mother.

Joy said: "I've always strived to evolve with the changing times, believing that adaptability is the key to longevity. I've ventured across diverse platforms – from theater plays, movies, and television to the dynamic world of OTT."

"When the role of Dev Raisinghani was presented to me, I didn't compare myself to the character. I firmly believe that each role is a unique journey, each character is unique with both similarities and dissimilarities. The exciting storyline, a departure from the ordinary, promises to captivate audiences," he added.

The show features the dynamic trio of Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, and Reem Shaikh.

It streams on Sony LIV.

