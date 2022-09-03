Jr NTR Apologises To Fans After Brahmastra's Pre-Release Event In Hyderabad Got Cancelled

RRR actor Jr.NTR apologised to his fans and the media after the film’s grand pre-release event, which was suppose to be held at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City got cancelled due to security reasons. Later, the film’s team organised an event in an informal setting at a short notice in a city hotel where Brahmastra cast members Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna Akkineni were present. Also present at the event was SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the film in South India.

At the press conference, Jr. NTR also showered Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with compliments and wished them for their upcoming endeavours. Talking about Alia, the RRR actor said "Here, we have one of the finest actors of our generation. A very very close friend and a darling. I must say, everybody who is sitting here, the most emotion I share is with Rajamouli Sir and Nagarjuna Sir, it's only Alia. Because the conversations we have had on RRR, she's such a gem of a person, one of the finest actors we have. Brahmastra is going to be another feather in her cap. All the very best, Alia"

About Ranbir, he was heard saying, "The intensity he had while he was performing his role as Rockstar really really left a mark on me and I should really say that he inspires me as an actor, everything about him, I like the intensity of Ranbir as well, so its really nice to share the stage with him today in my home town Hyderabad. Your journey as an actor does not stop with Brahmastra, you really have to go in search of Brahmastra of acting and i really pray god that you achieve all what you want as an actor." Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, is set to release in cinemas on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada