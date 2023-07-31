Jr NTR begins shooting intense water sequence for 'Devara'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 : Post wrapping up an action-packed schedule of ‘Devara’, Jr NTR has now started shooting important sequences.

The next schedule of the film involves a massive water sequence which will be filmed in Hyderabad itself. Announcing the same, the film’s official Instagram handle wrote, “After a short break and some rehearsals to execute the sequence on a massive scale, we are back on sets from today. #Devara”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devara Movie (@devaramovie)

Recently, the film's DoP Rathnavelu took to Twitter and teased fans with some BTS pics from the sets.

"Captured #Devara’s Brutal n Bloody action against a shimmering moon lit sea! @tarak9999

director #KoratalaSiva action choreographer @PeterHeinOffl," he wrote.

One of the images shows visual effects supervisor Yugandhar T, on set, giving directions.

The team successfully completed a dynamic phase of the movie, featuring an intense and adrenaline-pumping action meticulously choreographed by the highly skilled Peter Heins.

‘Devara’ is directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024.

The film’s music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer. Subu Cyril is on board as the head of art with Sreekar Prasad serving as the editor.

‘Devara’ also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film marks Janhvi Kapoor’s long-awaited debut in Telugu cinema.

Apart from this, Jr NTR will also be seen in director Ayan Mukerji's next action thriller film 'War 2' opposite actor Hrithik Roshan. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor