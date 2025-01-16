Jr NTR expresses shock over Saif Ali Khan's attack: "Wishing for his speedy recovery"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 : In a shocking turn of events late Wednesday night, actor Saif Ali Khan was injured during a scuffle with an intruder at his Mumbai residence.

The incident occurred at the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra, where Khan lives.

Jr NTR, who recently shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan in 'Devara Part 1', expressed his shock and sorrow over the attack.

Taking to his official X handle, Jr NTR wrote, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health."

https://x.com/tarak9999/status/1879739628913332436

Aam Aadmi Party Chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reacted to the news on his X handle and wrote, "Shocked to hear about the attack on Saif Ali Khan. Wishing him a speedy recovery and strength to his family during this difficult time."

https://x.com/arvindkejriwal/status/1879747162046890450?s=48

The attack unfolded when the intruder first confronted Khan's maid. As Saif Ali Khan intervened to defuse the situation, the intruder escalated the confrontation, leading to a violent scuffle.

During the altercation, Khan sustained injuries. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital for medical treatment and is currently undergoing surgery.

A message from Khan's PR team confirmed the incident, referring to it as an attempted burglary.

The message read, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter."

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch also arrived at the scene to investigate the matter, on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, provided an update, saying, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing."

The attack has prompted reactions from several other celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Actress Pooja Bhatt, expressing her concern, called on Mumbai Police to increase security in the Bandra area, which is home to many high-profile personalities.

She wrote on social media, "Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the suburbs, have never felt so unsafe before."

Chef Kunal Kapoor also took to Instagram to voice his shock, posting, "Stunned to hear about the attack on Saif. Praying for his speedy recovery. #saif #saifalikhan."

On the film front, Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in 'Devara Part 1', a high-octane action film released in September 2024, where he starred alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Khan is also set to feature in the highly anticipated heist thriller Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter, where he will face off against Jaideep Ahlawat in a tense battle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor