Jr NTR fans laud actor's dance, fight sequences in 'War 2'

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 14 : 'War 2', one of the highly anticipated movies of this year, has finally been released in theatres across India today. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the fans of the latter actor have been praising Jr NTR's performance in the movie.

Vijayawada NTR Fans District Association president Kavuri Krishna states that the movie 'War 2' has been released in theatres, and they hope NTR's action will secure great viewership across the world.

Talking tohe expressed happiness over NTR's performance in this bilingual film and predicted that the movie would create records at the box office.

Krishna said that NTR played a vital role in the film, portraying a character who protects India, and praised Director Mukerji for presenting NTR so well. "Hats off to Mukerji," he added.

Baji, an NTR fan, said that NTR's character in the movie was "awesome," and thanked Director Mukerji for choosing Jr NTR for the role. He praised the actor's dance and fight sequences, saying, "The period before 'War 2' and after 'War 2' should be calculated separately for his career."

Sunil, another NTR fan, said 'War 2' was an excellent film and that NTR has now dominated Bollywood with his performance.

He expressed hope of seeing NTR in Hollywood films next, adding, "Bollywood audiences also loved his action, and we eagerly await his Hollywood debut."

'War 2' is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is the sequel to the blockbuster movie War, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

Hrithik reprises his role of Kabir in the film. The sequel features the clash between Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan as they both try to serve the nation by following their respective ideologies.

War 2 is set to have a clash at the box office with Rajinikanth's 'Coolie', which also stars Nagarjuna in the lead role.

