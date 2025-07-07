Jr NTR pens heartfelt note as he wraps shooting for 'War 2', praises Hrithik Roshan, Ayan Mukerji

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Superstar Jr NTR has penned a heartfelt note as he wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming action-packed movie 'War 2'.

On Monday, Jr NTR wrote a heartwarming note and shared it on his Instagram Stories.

Jr NTR informed his fans that he had wrapped the shoot and praised Hrithik Roshan.

He wrote, "And It's a wrap for #War2! So much to take back from this one... It's always a blast being on set with @hrithikroshan Sir. His energy is something I have always admired. There is so much I have learned from him on this journey of War 2."

"@ayan_mukerji has been amazing. He has truly set the stage for a big surprise package for the audience. A big thanks to the entire Gyrf team and all our crew for the love and effort. Can't wait for all of you to experience this high on August 14th!," Jr NTR concluded.

The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles.

Recently, the makers of the movie shared posters featuring Jr. NTR, Hrithik Roshan, and Kiara Advani.

The poster showed Kiara in all black, pairing an open long trench coat with leather pants. She exuded bossy vibes as she held a gun while aiming at a distance.

When the teaser of 'War 2' was released, fans of Kiara were enthralled after they witnessed the never-before-seen bold look of their favourite actress in the movie.

However, some of her fans were a little disappointed, speculating a non-significant role of Kiara in the film, as per the teaser.

Meanwhile, YRF's blockbuster Spy Universe's most anticipated action spectacle of the year 'WAR 2' will debut in IMAX theatres across major International markets, North America, the Middle East, the UK & Europe, Australasia, Africa and South East Asia, alongside its Domestic release in India on August 14.

A special teaser for the IMAX release of War 2 has already begun playing in theatres globally.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor