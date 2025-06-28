Jr NTR Preps for Lord Karthikeya Role; War 2 Actor Spotted Reading ‘Muruga: The Lord of War’

NTR, the man of the masses, continues to rule hearts with his stellar performances and the cinematic phenomenon he creates with each film. Unstoppable in his journey, he is all set to headline two of the biggest films of 2025 and 2026 — War 2, releasing this year, and Dragon, slated for next year. Amidst this, NTR was recently spotted holding a book titled Muruga: The Lord of War, The God of Wisdom by Anand Balasubramanian. The author took to social media to express his joy, revealing how, after four years of its release, the book found its way into NTR’s hands. Instantly, it became a top seller, once again reflecting the unmatched influence of NTR.

Anand Balasubramaniam shared how the book is one of the top sellers and wrote in a post, “Published in 2021, after four years, book in hand of @jrntr and its magic.👏”This comes amidst reports of NTR teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas for a grand mythological drama, buzz suggests the film will be based on Lord Karthikeya, also known as Muruga or Murugan. Jr NTR is expected to portray the divine role of Lord Kumara Swamy in this highly anticipated project.Talking about his other projects, NTR gears up for two massive releases! First, War 2 hits theatres on August 14, 2025, where he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. This will also mark NTR’s Bollywood debut in Ayan Mukerji’s YRF Spy Universe film. Then comes Dragon, directed by KGF’s Prashanth Neel, releasing June 25, 2026. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, both films highlight Jr NTR’s unmatched versatility and rising pan-India dominance.