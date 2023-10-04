Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Devara' to release in two parts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Makers of the upcoming action film 'Devara' on Wednesday announced that the film will be released in two parts.

Taking to social media, director Koratala Siva shared the film's update.

Rejoicing 'Devara' fans across the globe with this big announcement, Koratala Siva said, "The film is set against the forgotten lands of coastal India and the canvas is too big. As we started shooting the film, the canvas revealed itself and started getting bigger and bigger. Every character in the film has its own weight and they need to be explored and established in depth and in detail, which we can't justify in one part. So, we took the decision to tell this big story and canvas in two parts. The story won't change in shape but will thrive in scale. One of the biggest canvases ever of 'Devara' will be done in two parts and April 5, 2024, is just the beginning."

'Devara' stars Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are in the lead roles and the first part will hit the theatres on April 5, 2024.

The film's music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer.

The official release date of the second part of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will also be seen in director Ayan Mukerji's next action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.

Janhvi, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite RajKummar Rao and in 'Ulajh' alongside Gulshan Devaiah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor