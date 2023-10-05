Jr NTR teams up with 'KGF' director Prashant Neel for his next, filming to begin next year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : 'RRR' actor Jr NTR is all set to work with the director Prashant Neel, known for his films like 'KGF' and 'KGF 2'.

On Thursday, the makers of the film made an announcement of the film.

Taking to Instagram, production house Mythri Movies shared a picture which they captioned, "The most awaited project of @jrntr & #PrashanthNeel will commence in April, 2024. The prestigious high-octane spectacle will create a new benchmark in Indian Cinema #NTRNeel."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyAzlehy5m7

The makers will commence shooting for the magnum opus film in April 2024.

This film will be produced by prestigious production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts and one hears that the team plans on mounting the film on an unparalleled scale.

Prashant Neel is currently gearing up for the release of his film 'Salaar' which stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 22 and will face a big Bollywood clash with Shah Rukh Khan's next 'Dunki'.

Jr NTR on the other hand is currently busy with 'Devara' in which he will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

He also has director Ayan Mukerji's next action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.

