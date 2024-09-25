Jr NTR urges youth to join hands for drug-free Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 25 Popular Tollywood actor Jr NTR has appealed to youth to partner with the Telangana government in its efforts for a drug-free society.

Ahead of the release of his much-awaited movie 'Devara: Part 1', the young actor released a video to create awareness against drugs.

Jr NTR voiced concern over youth destroying their lives by becoming addicted to drugs. He appealed to people to share with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau any information they have about drugs.

"The future of our country is in the hands of youths but, unfortunately, some people are getting attracted to drugs for temporary pleasure, to overcome the grief of losing their near and dear ones, or getting influenced by friends and style," he said.

"Life is very precious. Come and join hands with me to become partners in Telangana government's ongoing initiative for a drug-free society," he said.

He appealed to people to inform Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau on phone number 8712671111 if they come to know about anybody having links with drugs.

NTR's video is in response to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's appeal to the film industry to create awareness about drug abuse and cybercrime as part of their social responsibility.

The Chief Minister had announced that the state government would give permission for film shootings and increase cinema ticket rates only if the filmmakers produced videos to create awareness about drug abuse and cybercrime.

The Chief Minister said that such 1.5-minute to 2-minute videos should feature stars of the movies.

The Telangana government on September 23 issued an order hiking ticket prices for 'Devara: Part 1', which is set for release on September 27. The government has also allowed extra shows to cater to fans' demands.

According to the Telangana government's order, six shows of the movie will start from 4 a.m. on day one, with a ticket hike of Rs 100.

From Day 2 (September 28) to Day 10 (October 6), the film will feature five daily shows, with ticket prices raised by Rs 50 in multiplexes and Rs 25 in single-screen theatres.

Jr NTR took to the social media platform 'X' to thank CM Revanth Reddy and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for issuing the order.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor