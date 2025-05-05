Jubin Nautiyal deconstructs new Pahadi song ‘Eeja’

Mumbai, May 5 Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has released his new track ‘Eeja’, has broken down the layers to the song describing how the song was put together. The singer shared that the song, composed in the time signature of 4/4, has minimal arrangement. This was done purposely to let the emotions of the song breathe.

‘Eeja’ is a powerful, heartfelt tribute to the roots, language, and soul of Uttarakhand. The track marks Jubin’s 2nd collaboration with acclaimed lyricist and storyteller Neelesh Misra, known for iconic songs like ‘Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata’, ‘Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai’, and ‘Abhi Kuch Dino Se’.

Talking about the song, Jubin told IANS, “‘Eeja’ is unlike any song I’ve ever recorded. From the very beginning, we knew it had to feel more like a memory. We kept the arrangement minimal and acoustic to let the emotion breathe like no loud percussion, just soft textures that echo the stillness of the hills. The time signature flows like a memory very unhurried, almost like a conversation with my mother”.

He further mentioned, “Every element like the pauses, the harmonies, the silence between lines was to evoke a sense of home, of loss, of love. Vocally, I didn’t want to perform this song; I wanted to feel it. I approached it with restraint, almost like whispering to my own mother. There’s a fragility in the way the song is built that it doesn’t demand attention, it invites you in. Eeja is a reminder that sometimes the softest notes can carry the heaviest emotions”.

In the beautiful language of the mountains, ‘Eeja’ is a tender way of calling a mother, full of warmth, respect, and emotion. It also stands for something even bigger, home. In a time of growing environmental crises and fading traditions, ‘Eeja’ becomes both a personal and universal cry for all that is being lost.

The music video for the song has been shot in the breathtaking landscapes of Uttarakhand. With lyrical references to rare and meaningful Pahadi words like Bawala (home), Harele (the mountain flower festival), Pichoda (traditional bridal attire), and Burans (a flowering Himalayan tree), the song transports listeners into the heartbeat of the hills.

The video captures both heartbreak and hope: the pain of ancient forests lost, of wildlife displaced, of mountains stripped bare, and yet, the unwavering spirit of the people and nature that still fight to survive.

‘Eeja’ is available on all major streaming platforms and YouTube.

