Jubin seriously injured in freak accident, singer rushed to hospital

Popular playback singer Jubin Nautiyal met with an accident in the early hours of Thursday morning. He was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai.The singer got injured wherein he broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after falling down a building staircase.

The singer, who is known for his songs Tu Saamne Aaye, Manike, Bana Sharabi, among others, will undergo an operation on his right arm after meeting with an accident. He has been advised by the doctors to not use his right arm.It was only last week that Jubin performed at a live concert in Dubai.