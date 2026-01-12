Judd Apatow reveals he "quietly boycotted" Golden Globes for 10 years afterosing to 'The Martian'

Los Angeles [US], January 12 : Filmmaker Judd Apatow surprised many at the Golden Globe Awards when he shared a funny and honest moment from the stage while presenting the Best Director award.

The director spoke about his long absence from the ceremony and revealed that he had stayed away for nearly a decade after losing an award earlier.

As he walked on stage, Apatow told the audience that it was "very surprising" for him to be there and shared that he had been on a "quiet boycott" of the Golden Globes for almost 10 years, something he said no one had really noticed.

The filmmaker added that he made the decision after his film Trainwreck lost the Best Comedy award in 2016.

"This is very surprising that I am here, because I've been boycotting the ceremony for about 10 years. A very quiet boycott, no one seems to have noticed," Apatow quipped. "We've had beef ever since my film Trainwreck lost Best Comedy to Ridley Scott's The Martian."

Apatow further spoke about having "beef" with the awards ceremony ever since his film lost to The Martian. He took a light swipe at director Ridley Scott, calling him America's "favourite comedy director" and listing films like Gladiator, Blade Runner, and Alien as examples of his "hilarious comedies," drawing laughter from the crowd.

"You know, Ridley Scott, America's favourite comedy director. Director of such hilarious comedies as Gladiator, Blade Runner, and Alien," he said. "I can't wait until later tonight when Best Comedy is won by Hamnet," he added.

Meanwhile, the Golden Globe Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday night in California.

