Judi Dench mourns the loss of best friend Maggie Smith

Washington [US], October 6 : Dame Judi Dench struggled to find words as she mourned the passing of her dear friend, Maggie Smith, during a poignant discussion at the Cheltenham Literature Festival on Saturday.

Just a week after Smith's death at the age of 89, Dench was visibly emotional while reflecting on their shared memories and the profound impact of grief, as per Deadline.

When asked in an interview, about her feelings regarding Smith's death, as well as that of fellow actress Barbara Leigh-Hunt, Dench was overcome with emotion. "I suppose the energy that's created by grief..." she began, her voice trailing off as she fought back tears.

Smith's sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, confirmed that their mother "passed away peacefully" on September 27.

The iconic duo shared the screen in several beloved films, including 'A Room with a View' (1985), 'Tea with Mussolini' (1999), and 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' (2015), along with numerous stage productions.

Director Robert Fox, who collaborated with both Dench and Smith on stage, described Smith as a member of the "top tier" of theater performers.

"There's Judi, Ian [McKellen], and her. That's it," Fox remarked in a statement to Deadline.

He praised her versatility, saying, "It's incredible that her career stretches as far back as the last days of vaudeville. She could do anything. She could do tragedy, comedy, the classics everything."

Fox also highlighted Smith's remarkable dedication to her craft. "I never knew anyone more dedicated. When she was in the theatre, literally her whole day was about that night, her performance with the company. There was nothing else in her life," he recalled, adding, "It was just incredible self-discipline combined with unbelievable talent."

