Judy Greer, Julie Benz talks about fashion they kept from ‘Jawbreaker’

Los Angeles, July 16 'Jawbreaker' stars Judy Greer and Julie Benz, on the 25th anniversary of the film, reminisced about their wardrobe from the set of the 1999 cult classic and what they took home.

“I had some clothes for a little while, but I don’t remember what happened to them,” Greer told People after playing Fern Mayo, an awkward nerd who gets crazy over into the popular Vylette.

Greer added: “I had one of my ‘Vylette’ posters, and I think it’s in a big tub of work mementos.”

Benz, who portrayed the mean girl Marcie “Foxy” Fox, recalled, “I got to keep one outfit, and it was the red, lacy, yellowy-orange top and skirt. I think I wore that like 80 times until it fell apart. I loved that outfit.”

Talking about one item Benz wishes she had kept was her character’s “Foxy” necklace, reports deadline.com.

“I had one made for tonight," she said.

"But that necklace and my skin didn’t like each other. I developed a big rash from it.”

Greer and Benz reunited with director Darren Stein and co-star Rebecca Gayheart on July 12 for a 25th-anniversary screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, followed by an afterparty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor