Jugal Hansraj to share screen space with Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt in new thriller

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : Actor Jugal Hansraj will be seen in a pivotal role in a thriller, which also stars Suniel Shetty and Pooja Bhatt.

As per a source close to the project, Hansraj is set to play an antagonist. On Friday, his look was shared on Lionsgate India's Instagram account. He could be seen sporting a long-beard, white hair and rugged look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7Do1jKx-Pm/?hl=en

"In a world where motives are hidden and chaos reigns, he is ready to burn.

Venturing into uncharted territory for the first time with this role, in an upcoming project with @lionsgateindia," the post read.

On being a part of the action thriller, Jugal in a statement said, "Exploring a dark and sinister side in this new role has been both exciting and challenging for me. It's like venturing into uncharted territory. I'm eagerly looking forward to sharing this journey with the audience and watching how it all unfolds."

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt and Suniel Shetty's looks were unveiled.

Excited to be a part of the project, Pooja Bhatt previously said, "I have always had the privilege and made the choice to portray empowered women on screen. I was immediately drawn to this character for the sheer power, depth & empathy she exudes. Her ability to take a stand for what she believes in and face challenges head-on is something I connect with on a personal level. Can't wait for audiences to see this new avatar."

More details regarding the yet-to-be titled project have not been revealed yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor