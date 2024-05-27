Juhi Chawla drops pics after KKR registered big win against SRH in IPL 2024 final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : After Kolkata Knight Riders secured a big win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final match of Indian Premier League 2024, Juhi Chawla dropped several pictures with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, her husband Jay Mehta, and their children.

Juhi, on Monday, took to Instagram her Instagram account to share a series of photos celebrating KKR's win over SRH in Chennai.

Along with the pictures, the actress wrote a caption that read, "No words can describe this feeling," followed by a heart-eye, sparkle and red-heart emoji.

In the pictures, Juhi, also a co-owner of KKR, was seen beaming with joy, particularly in a picture where she and her children, Jahnavi and Arjun, lifted the trophy together while Jay Mehta smiled in the background.

Other pictures showed the couple lifting the trophy and their children posing alongside them, as well as a moment capturing Juhi's family alongside Shah Rukh Khan, proudly displaying the championship trophy. The last picture was a group photo featuring the entire team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iamjuhichawla)

Soon after Juhi dropped the pictures, fans swamped the actress' comments section with excitement.

One user wrote, "Congratulations KKR!. Right now you guys are the most happiest people in the world!"

Another fan commented, "We are the CHAMPIONS!!!"

"After 10 years," penned a third fan followed by heart emojis.

KKR's third title celebrations began at the same ground Chepauk where they lifted their title in 2012 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

They scripted an encore to lift their third trophy. The KKR bowlers left the Sunrisers dumbstruck to restrict the free-scoring SRH batting line-up at 113. In reply, KKR chased the total in 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor