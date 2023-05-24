Juhi Chawla expresses pride at daughter Jhanvi Mehta's graduation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Actor Juhi Chawla on Wednesday posted a string of pictures of her daughter Jahnavi from the graduation ceremony at Columbia University on Instagram.

Juhi captioned the post, "Proud & Happy."

Juhi with her family could be seen posing for the camera in a classy and elegant style. In the other pictures, Jhanvi is holding a bouquet.

Juhi's son Arjun Mehta can also be seen holding a degree in his hand.

Earlier, superstar Shah Rukh Khan had praised Jahnavi for her achievement.

He reshared the picture and wrote while giving his best wishes, "This is so awesome. Can't wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love u Jaanz."

As soon as the post started gaining the limelight, fans sent love to Jhanvi for her achieving this milestone.

A fan commented, "Her smile is exactly like yours. ".

Another social media user wrote, "Wow. Grown up and how. God bless them both."

The 'Gulaab Gang' actor married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. The couple have two children, Jahnavi and Arjun.

On the work front, the 'Ishq' actor was recently seen in the thriller series 'Hush Hush' along with Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami, which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. She was seen in movies like 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Ishq', 'Yes Boss', 'Jhankaar Beats', 'Lootere', 'Darr', 'Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa', among many others.

