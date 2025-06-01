Juhi Parmar: Journey from mother, daughter to best friends has been a bliss

Mumbai, June 1 Juhi Parmar shared a video with her 12-year-old daughter, Samairra, spotlighting their strong bond. The popular television actress expressed that it’s a blessing to grow into friendship with your own child.

Juhi took to Instagram, where she and her daughter twin in white T-shirts and jeans. The mother-daughter duo are seen recreating the “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai…” hookstep with the song tune of “Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana” from the film playing in the background.

She captioned the post: “She was once the little hand in mine. Now she’s the one I laugh with, confide in, and walk beside as my best friend. My Ginni, the journey from mother and daughter to best friends has been nothing short of bliss. What a blessing it is to grow into friendship with your own child.

“Wishing you all a Happy Sunday with your loved ones. Keep loving and keep creating wonderful memories.”

Juhi married businessman and actor Sachin Shroff in February 2009 in Jaipur. The couple welcomed their daughter, Samairra, in January 2013. Juhi and Sachin in 2018 confirmed they had recently filed for divorce. The two were granted a divorce in July 2018.

The actress debuted into Hindi television with the series Woh. She was then seen in Choodiyan.

She also appeared in Yeh Jeevan Hai and the first season of Rishtey. However, it was in 2002, when she got the major spotlight with “Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan”, where she starred alongside Hussain Kuwajerwala. The show was one of the long-running soap operas that aired on Star Plus.

Juhi was a contestant in the fifth season of the Indian version of the reality TV show Bigg Boss. She survived for a full 14 weeks and became the winner of the show, hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

She was also seen in a cameo role in the popular mythological drama series Santoshi Maa along with her then husband Sachin. She appeared in the supernatural genre in the show Tantra in 2018. In 2020, during COVID-19, she played the lead protagonist role in the show Hamari Wali Good News.

