Juhi Parmar reveals her fond childhood memory from Ganpati: 'Every year we eagerly wait for Bappa'

Mumbai, Sep 2 A prominent name in the television industry, Juhi Parmar, revealed her fond childhood memory of Ganpati. She said that she waits for Bappa eagerly every year.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, she was asked about her childhood memories of Ganpati.

Juhi shared that she has been missing Bappa for the last seven years.

"Every year, we eagerly wait for Ganpati festival. This year, Bappa took a break from coming home, but instead, He showered me with blessings by calling me here to Parelcha Raja. If he had come home, I wouldn’t have been able to come here. It’s as if he told me, “This time you will come to my different homes to meet me," she said.

Juhi was further asked, "In today’s world, we face many challenges and problems, some of which seem unsolvable. If you had to ask Bappa for one wish, what would it be?"

To this, she replied that her only wish is that everyone should be well. "No one should be unhappy. We should understand each other, live with love, and make this short journey of life beautiful. We are not permanent here; life is just transit. So why fight for power and ego games? Why not live with love, create good memories, and leave peacefully?," she added.

Before the launch of her new show, "Kahani Har Ghar Ki" Juhi took the blessings of Bappa by visiting the Parelcha Raja.

Sharing a couple of pictures and videos from her visit to Bappa, Juhi penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram stories.

"Sought Bappa’s blessings before stepping into a new chapter. A journey that’s more than just a show. It’s a purpose, a movement, and a spark of hope. With faith and gratitude in my heart and a vision in my soul, I’m ready to walk this path, trusting that His guidance will light the way. Here’s to creating something that matters. Something that moves people. Something that lasts. ZeeTv’s Parel Cha Raja! Ganpati Bappa Morya! Kahani Har Ghar Ki starting from today every Monday to Friday 6.30 pm on ZeeTV," the 'Kumkum' actress said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor