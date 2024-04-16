Juhi Parmar Speaks About Her Reel vs Real Motherhood While Promoting Amazon miniTV’s Yeh Meri Family

Mumbai, 16th April 2024: Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently unveiled the third instalment of their renowned family drama franchise, Yeh Meri Family. Conceptualized by TVF, the series takes viewers into the lives of the Awasthis, a middle-class Indian family that goes through life’s ups and downs together.

Set in the spring of 1995, the latest edition of this franchise resonates with audiences as it provides a glimpse into the relationship between siblings and all the banter that comes alongside it. Starring Anngaad Raaj, Hetal Gada, Rajesh Kumar, and Juhi Parmar in prominent roles, the narrative unfolds through the eyes of the young protagonist Rishi, a seventh-grade science enthusiast.

Juhi Parmar, who portrays the character of Neerja, shared her thoughts on how similar she is in real life to her on-screen character. She said, “The series’ sequence does not resonate with me. My character Neerja is portrayed as a strict mother who is often upset with the kids for various reasons. However, my personal life is quite different, especially my relationship with my daughter. Unlike how Ritika and Rishi refer to Neerja as 'Kiran Bedi', my daughter Samairra affectionately calls me Mommy Palooza. Therefore, I am not like Kiran Bedi to her, and our bond is truly special.”

Also, she spoke about her experience working with Rajesh Kumar, “Working with Rajesh again was fabulous. He's an amazing actor and we had a fantastic time filming together. Also, he's incredibly funny and brings so much energy to the set, which enhances the scenes.”

The new season of Yeh Meri Family is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free, accessible with the click of a button on Amazon’s shopping app, Play Store, and Fire TV.