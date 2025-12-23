Juhi Parmar 'ticks another dream' from her 2025 bucket list, visits Paris

Mumbai, Dec 23 Television actress Juhi Parmar has ticked another dream off her bucket list and visited Paris, France.

The actress took to her social media account to share a transition video wherein she is seen standing right ahead of the iconic Eiffel Tower, located in the most romantic city in the world.

She wrote, “Ticking another dream from the bucket list before 2025 gets over!! #paris #vacation #travel #traveler #christmastime #eiffeltower.

The month of December seems to have filled the actress’s life with a lot of love and warmth.

A few days ago, Juhi Parmar turned a year older and celebrated her special day with her loved ones.

The actress had shared a lot of photos straight from her fun-filled birthday celebration. Juhi had captioned it as, “‘THIS WAS THE BEST BIRTHDAY EVER.’ Every year I wait to hear my daughter say this to me... and this time it was me feeling and saying so. My little one planned my day with so much love, care and attention to every tiny detail, and my heart has never felt so full. There is no feeling greater than watching your child celebrate ‘YOU’."

She added, "To be celebrated by your child, to feel that pure, selfless love, is the greatest blessing of all. With my parents by my side, my daughter holding my hand, and love surrounding me, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. Grateful beyond words. Thank you, God, for showering me with the most beautiful blessings of life. #blessed #family #love #togetherness #birthday.”

In the photos shared by Juhi, the birthday girl was seen wearing a birthday sash, with her parents affectionately kissing her on her cheek. Her young daughter Samaira was also seen holding her mother’s hands while posing for the camera. Juhi and Samaira are extremely close to each other and are also seen taking trips to different destinations each year to spend some quality time.

For the uninitiated, Juhi is a single mother and has been raising Samaira single-handedly for many years now. Juhi was earlier married to actor Sachin Shroff. The former couple, who got married in February 2009 in Jaipur, went separate ways, officially filing for a divorce in 2018.

On the professional front, Juhi debuted in the Hindi GEC space with the series Woh. She was then seen in Choodiyan, followed by Yeh Jeevan Hai, and the first season of Rishtey.

In 2002, Juhi got the major spotlight with her hit show “Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan”, where she starred alongside Hussain Kuwajerwala. Her character as Kumkum went on to become one of the most famous characters of Indian television.

Juhi also went on to win the reality show Bigg Boss season 14.

