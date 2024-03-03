Juhi Parmar urges every woman to write her own rule book in an unequal world

Mumbai, March 3 Television actress Juhi Parmar, who has never shied away from sharing her thoughts openly, talked about challenging societal norms and stereotypes associated with womanhood.

Juhi took to Instagram, where she shared a video and expressed the struggles and pressures faced by women in society.

The actress captioned the post: "I am a woman."

In the video, Juhi talks about societal expectations and personal sacrifices.

From challenging traditional gender roles of cooking being tied to women to being expected to perfectly multitask between work and house duties, the actress is seen questioning the stereotypes.

The actress said: "I’m the one who must sacrifice - sometimes my career, at other times my dreams, and no I can’t say a thing about it! Ladki ho, karna hi padta hai’ Rule book joh hai!"

"I’m a Woman and I say let each woman choose to write her own book," Juhi concluded her message.

