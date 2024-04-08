Juhi Parmar Won't Act Until She Resolves Her Doubts: Rajesh Kumar on his Yeh Meri Family S3 Co-Star

Amazon miniTV- Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released the third installment of their highly anticipated cult family drama - Yeh Meri Family. Set in the spring of 1995, this season is a one-way ticket to the 90s with its relatable storyline and parallel character sketch. This season, the story is narrated from the point of view of an 11-year-old Rishi. He is smart, sensitive, outspoken, and offers his ideas about his family with a unique sense of humor. However, he occasionally surprises us with sage-like wisdom. This season also stars Anngaad Raaj as the youngest in the Awasthi Family, featuring Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, and Hetal Gada Gada in pivotal roles.

Sharing his experience while shooting with seasoned actors like Juhi Parmar and Rajesh Kumar for this heartwarming series, Anngad said, “With Rajesh sir, there is something special. He was so nice, whenever he forgot his lines, he used to ask me, ‘What is the next line please tell me!’. And if I forget something I also asked him, so we all remember each other’s lines. Juhi Ma'am's joyful behaviour was a bonus, making the overall experience even more pleasant. It was truly delightful to interact with everyone, and I had a wonderful time”.

Adding to this, Rajesh Kumar who essays the role of Sanjay Awasthi in the series, expressed his delight in working with Juhi Parmar. “Working with Juhi was fantastic. She is such a great actor to work with, very truthful, honest, and focused on work. The best part is that her logic is very clear. She won't act until she resolves her doubts, but she remains committed to the script and has an excellent memory. I would say she is a seasoned actor; working with her has been a delightful experience. Doesn’t matter if it is the first, second, or third time, she is not at all a difficult actor to work with" he shared.