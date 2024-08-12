Juhi Parmar's 'Yeh Meri Family' to return with fourth season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : 'Yeh Meri Family', featuring stars Hetal Gada, Anngad Raaj, Rajesh Kumar, and Juhi Parmar, is all set to return with the fourth season.

Set in the Monsoon of 1995, Season 4 continues to explore the everyday adventures of the Awasthi family, while capturing the playful and heartfelt relationship between siblings Rishi and Ritika.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the new season. The trailer offers a delightful glimpse into the new season, beautifully contrasting the joy of family togetherness alongside various challenges, from Rishi's mischievous antics to Ritika's teenage struggles. It evokes nostalgia with its scenes of dancing in the rain and making paper boats, bringing to life the simple pleasures of childhood.

Expressing her excitement about the fourth season, Juhi Parmar said they are being able to reconnect with audience on the simple joys of life.

"Neerja has been loved so much and I feel so grateful that I have had a character that takes us down nostalgia lanes as my debut to OTT. People have loved the simplicity of Neerja and as strict as she is on the outside, there's a softness to her which every mother and woman in our country can relate to. I'm glad that with Yeh Meri Family we are being able to reconnect with our audience on the simple joys of life that used to exist once upon a time and I'm looking forward to all of us entertaining our audience again with another season full of lots of ups and downs, laughter, emotions and so much more," Juhi Parmar said in a release shared by Amazon.

'Yeh Meri Family' season 4 will be out on August 16.

