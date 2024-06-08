Julia Butters in talks to join Disney's 'Freaky Friday 2'

Los Angeles [US], June 8 : Actor Julia Butters, best known for her work in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', may star in Disney's 'Freaky Friday' sequel.

The studio first confirmed plans for the long-hoped-for film last year, and in March announced Nisha Ganatra of Welcome to Chippendales had been tapped to direct, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Andrew Gunn, who produced the 2003 movie, will produce alongside former Disney exec Kristin Burr.

Butters' role and any plot details for the long-gestating sequel have yet to be revealed. Butters' other credits include "The Gray Man," "The Fablemans" and "I Think You Should Leave."

Released in 2003, 'Freaky Friday' followed Curtis as straight-laced mom Tess and Lohan as rebellious daughter Anna. When a mystical fortune cookie forces them to swap bodies, the duo must learn to accept each other unconditionally in time for Tess' wedding and Anna's big gig with her band.

