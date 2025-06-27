Julia Fox opens up about Scarlett Johansson being considered for 'Uncut Gems' role

Washington DC [US], June 27 : Actress and model Julia Fox shared how she landed the role inBenny Safdie and Josh Safdie's 2019 thriller, 'Uncut Gems', starring Adam Sandler, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Julia appeared on the Jay Shetty Podcast and said, "People knew who I was. I was like a hood celebrity, and these directors heard about me and wanted to meet me. They were writing a part for this young girl who has a kind of sugar daddy situation. And that movie would go on to become Uncut Gems," she said.

"I auditioned like everyone else. Unfortunately, even though they had written it for me, the studios were like, 'We don't know her.' They wanted like Scarlett Johansson and all these other beautiful women and established actresses," she added.

However, Fox went on to describe what the turning point was: "At the time, I didn't even know if I could actually act, but I had a hunch. I did a screen test with Adam Sandler, and it went really well, and they were able to convince the studios to let me do it."

Fox had heard they (makers) met with Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence for her role before casting her, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fox played Sandler's love interest, who is also financially supported by him. Before Fox began acting, she said, "Everybody knew I was living off of my sugar daddy's money," and she was "looked at as the spectacle."

Since then, her acting credits have included No Sudden Move, Presence, Fantasmas and more, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor