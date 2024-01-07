Julia Garner joins Christopher Abbott in 'Wolf Man'

Los Angeles [US], January 7 : Actor Julia Garner has come on board for the film 'Wolf Man'.

As per Variety, Garner will be seen playing a mother whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator. She will share screen space with Christopher Abbott, with whom she starred in 2011's 'Martha, Marcy, May, Marlene', her first professional acting role.

'Wolf Man' will be directed by Whannell who was behind the 2020 hit 'The Invisible Man', which relaunched the Universal monsterverse and grossed USD 144 million at the global box office; it is also the filmmaker's fourth movie for Blumhouse, following 'The Invisible Man', 'Upgrade' and 'Insidious: Chapter 3'.

Ryan Gosling was originally set to star in the film, before he was replaced by Abbott. The film is scheduled to be released on October 25.

