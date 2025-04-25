Julia Garner reveals why she wanted to do a ‘Marvel movie’
Los Angeles, April 25 Actress Julia Garner, known for her work in “Ozark” and “Inventing Anna”, hopes to reach a "different kind of audience" with 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'.
The 31-year-old actress, who has been cast as Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer in the film, told Entertainment Weekly: "She's so different from anyone I've ever played with, and that was also another reason why I wanted to do it. I don't expect everybody to watch 'Ozark' or 'Inventing Anna' or 'The Assistant'.
“Some people are only going to watch certain things, so that's why I want to branch out to every genre, and that's one of the reasons why I wanted to do Marvel - it's reaching a different kind of audience."
Garner read "a lot of the Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer comics" before she began filming the new movie. She said she relished working on a Marvel project, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Garner, who stars in the movie alongside the likes of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn, said: "When I got presented with this opportunity, I was like, 'Wait, what? Me?' Yeah, I was in disbelief, almost because it was so cool.
"I knew who the Silver Surfer was, and I got to know the Silver Surfer more when I signed on to the project. I really dived in. I read a lot of the Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer comics before starting the project, and I knew that this 'Fantastic Four' was going to be told in a very different way than even the other movies."
The actress’ performance was actually inspired by the comic books that she read. But the actress revealed that, unlike her on-screen character, she can't actually surf.
Asked if she knew how to surf before being cast in the new Marvel movie, Garner said: "I am actually afraid of the ocean. So no, but I can act.
"I have some friends that know how to surf, and they showed me some moves before I went out to London to just kind of get the body position of it all. And then I realised shortly after I was in London that I used some surf moves, but then I also used a lot of what I saw in the comic books.
"There were different poses that, the way that they would draw them, they weren't surf poses - they almost looked like something you would see in sculptures. So I incorporated surfing with the poses of a sculpture, like moving elegantly, like a dance. So it was kind of a mixture of things, but a lot of it was from the comics that inspired me."
