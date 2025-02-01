Julia Roberts shares rare throwback from pregnancy on this special occasion

Los Angeles, Feb 1 Hollywood star Julia Roberts is walking down memory lane as she has shared a rare throwback photo of herself during her pregnancy alongside her husband of over 20 years Daniel Moder.

The sepia tone photo shared by the actress, shows her sitting on Moder's lap and he wraps his arms around her baby belly, was in celebration of his 56th birthday, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"I Love You, I Love You is my song and here my silliness begins. Neruda. #131 #truelove #cakeday", she wrote in the caption.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Leave the World Behind’ actress welcomed her first kids, 20-year-old twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter, on November 28, 2004, with Moder.

Three years later, the couple had Henry Daniel, 17, on June 18, 2007. In October 2022, the actress told CBS Sunday Morning that while being an actress was her “dream come true”, it wasn’t her “only dream come true”.

"The life that I've built with my husband”, she told the outlet of another dream that had come true. “The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them”.

In a recent interview with British ‘Vogue’, the actress opened up about having the ability to pause her work life to focus on her family, saying that she feels lucky that her career success came before she wanted to start a family.

"Well, I think that the luckiest aspect of my work life/family life is that the success of my work life came earlier", Roberts told the outlet. "So by the time I had the success of my family life and had a husband and children who wanted to stay at home, I had been working for 18 years. And so I felt that I had the luxury. I didn't have to pick one or the other”.

She added, "To be allowed the luxury of staying home and being with my family, I had a deep gratitude for that time”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor