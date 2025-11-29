Julia Roberts shares sweet birthday wish for her twins Hazel and Phinnaeus

Washington, DC [US], November 29 : Julia Roberts had a very special birthday message for her and husband Danny Moder's twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, as the duo celebrated their 21st birthday, according to E! News.

"These game changers, life alterers, [heart] expanders once were 1 and now are 21!" Julia wrote on Instagram, alongside a crying emoji. "That was fast. Happy Birthday, my Dears."

The 58-year-old also included an adorable throwback photo of Hazel and Phinnaeus as babies, sitting in matching highchairs and eating a snack, with Hazel smiling for the camera and Phinnaeus looking off to his right, according to E! News.

Roberts, who married cinematographer Danny Moder in 2002, recently opened up about the new "empty-nest" phase as Hazel, Phinnaeus, as well as their son Henry, 18, have all moved out.

"It's all fun, honestly," she told Stephen Colbert in October. "It is all so delicious."

Although she can definitely feel the emotions of not having her kids at home, joking, "I don't know if sobbing now is the best jumping off point to our interview."

"I love hanging out with them and spending time with them," Julia added. "Fortunately, we have had lots of visits along the way to this empty nest," according to E! News.

And of course she took a moment to gush about the trio, saying, "I know everyone thinks their kids are great. Well, my kids are great."

And despite her kids not living at home anymore, the Oscar winner explained that she hasn't changed her parenting style too much.

"I parent them the same way out of the house that I parented them in the house," she said on Today in 2023, "which is, you know, 'Are you getting enough sleep?' And, 'You sound like you're sick.' And 'Are you drinking tea?' And 'Text me when you get home you get home, [so] I can see that you're home safe and sound."

"I have an immense amount of appreciation for both of my older kids because they still allow me to be the same mom to them," the 56-year-old explained, "and it's not eye-rolling and there's a huge amount of understanding," according to E! News.

