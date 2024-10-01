Julia Roberts to be honored with Cesar Award in Paris

Washington [US], October 1 : Oscar-winning actor Julia Roberts is set to receive an honorary Cesar Award at the prestigious 50th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris.

The gala event will take place on February 28, 2025, at the iconic Olympia Hall and will be broadcast live on Canal+, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the French film academy, which presents the Cesars, praised Roberts, saying, "Julia Roberts is not only a movie star but also a cultural icon whose influence extends far beyond her performances."

The academy highlighted her philanthropic efforts, noting her role as a UNICEF ambassador and her active support for humanitarian initiatives worldwide.

Additionally, she has been a vocal advocate for environmental causes, contributing her voice to documentaries focused on protecting the planet and campaigning for women's rights.

Roberts first gained recognition in Hollywood with her role in 'Mystic Pizza' in 1988, but it was her performance as Vivian Ward in the 1990 classic 'Pretty Woman' that catapulted her to global fame.

Over her illustrious career, she has starred in numerous hit films, including 'The Pelican Brief', 'My Best Friend's Wedding', 'Closer', 'Notting Hill', and 'Eat Pray Love'.

Her versatility is evident through her work in various genres, from the action-comedy 'Ocean's Eleven' franchise to the poignant family drama 'Ben Is Back'.

She has garnered four Academy Award nominations, winning the Oscar for Best Actress in 2001 for her role in 'Erin Brockovich'.

In recent years, Roberts has expanded her repertoire to include television, earning acclaim for her performances in Amazon Prime's anthology series 'Homecoming' and in the Emmy-nominated limited series 'Gaslit', where she portrayed Watergate whistleblower Martha Mitchell.

Looking ahead, Roberts will be featured in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming thriller 'After the Hunt'.

With this latest honour, Julia Roberts joins an esteemed group of past Cesar recipients, which includes her 'Ocean's Eleven' co-star George Clooney, as well as notable figures like Penelope Cruz, Robert Redford, Cate Blanchett, and Scarlett Johansson.

